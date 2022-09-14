The PGA Tour’s high-flying corporate expenditures

The Tour also treats retired executives well. It paid out $8 million in severance and $32 million in other compensation to retired executives from 2017 to 2020, its annual filings show. More than half of the total went to Tim Finchem, who retired as PGA Tour Commissioner in late 2016. In addition to receiving almost $19 million the year after he retired, Finchem remained on the payroll—making at least $800,000 annually—until at least 2020, the filings show.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}