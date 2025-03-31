The Piramal success formula: Consensus for father, data for daughter

Facing up to challenges

To become a successful leader, Ajay Piramal said it is important that everybody goes through their own challenges. “When I began my business career, we had a textile business, and I was thrust into leadership at a very young age because of certain family tragedies. My father passed away when I was very young and so did my eldest brother who was the chairman of the group and the textile business was going through a difficult time but that was a different time. I could get into pharma and so on but each one has their own challenges," said Piramal, adding that in the current succession plan he is not deliberately passing on anything to his kids.