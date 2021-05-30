Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >The pizza business is divided on delivery

The pizza business is divided on delivery

Premium
Photo Mint
5 min read . 05:26 PM IST HEATHER HADDON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Chains like Domino’s pioneered speedy food delivery, but they’re split on working with apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats

It’s the great pizza-delivery debate: to app or not to app?

The industry that pioneered delivery food is divided on whether to make its pies available through apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats in addition to their own delivery services. As pizza chains look to maintain growth after the pandemic, some are working with the apps to reach new customers or add delivery capacity, while others say the services cut too far into their margins.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!