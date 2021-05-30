The pizza business is divided on delivery
- Chains like Domino’s pioneered speedy food delivery, but they’re split on working with apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats
It’s the great pizza-delivery debate: to app or not to app?
The industry that pioneered delivery food is divided on whether to make its pies available through apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats in addition to their own delivery services. As pizza chains look to maintain growth after the pandemic, some are working with the apps to reach new customers or add delivery capacity, while others say the services cut too far into their margins.
