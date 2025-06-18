The Postcard Hotels and Resorts eye cities with luxury offerings
The urban hotel expansion will target greenfield hotels in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, offering rooms twice the size of typical city hotel rooms.
NEW DELHI : Indian luxury hotel brand The Postcard Hotels and Resorts, best known for its boutique resorts in remote and scenic locations, is expanding into cities with properties offering only 800-square-foot suites—nearly double the average size of a city hotel room.