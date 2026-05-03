Eli Lilly Chief Executive Dave Ricks was on stage with Nvidia founder Jensen Huang earlier this year in San Francisco touting the company’s tech prowess when Huang teased him about the painstaking process of developing new drugs.
The quest to use AI to help find new drugs
SummaryDrug companies like Eli Lilly and Roche are racing to build supercomputers to help fix the 90% failure rate in drug development.
Eli Lilly Chief Executive Dave Ricks was on stage with Nvidia founder Jensen Huang earlier this year in San Francisco touting the company’s tech prowess when Huang teased him about the painstaking process of developing new drugs.
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