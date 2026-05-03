The quest to use AI to help find new drugs

Breakthroughs haven’t come quickly enough for investors, though. Last year, Recursion laid off 20% of its workforce after cutting back its research pipeline. It still hasn’t brought an AI-enabled drug to market nearly 13 years after its inception.Some companies are getting closer to proving AI’s value in drug research. Japanese drugmaker Takeda has a psoriasis pill that it acquired from a company that used AI to discover it. That succeeded in big studies and the company is submitting it for U.S. regulatory approval this year. Another Japanese drugmaker, Astellas, used AI to perfect its experimental pancreatic cancer drug setidegrasib. That is in late-stage studies now.