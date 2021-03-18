The Rise Fund to invest $200 million in Airtel Africa’s mobile money biz

NEW DELHI: TPG-owned The Rise Fund will invest $200 million in the mobile money business of Bharti Airtel Ltd’s Africa unit , the company said in a statement on Thursday. The development is part of Bharti Airtel’s strategic asset monetisation plan, the Sunil Mittal-led company said.

The investment in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Africa unit, values the company at $2.65 billion on a cash and debt-free basis.

AMC is the holding company for Airtel Africa’s mobile money business across all fourteen operating countries in the region.

As part of the transaction, The Rise Fund will hold a minority stake in AMC, while Airtel Africa PLC will continue to be the majority stakeholder. Proceeds from the stake sale will be used to slash Airtel’s debt, and invest in network and infrastructure in the operating countries in Africa.

“The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including necessary regulatory filings and approvals, as necessary, and the inclusion of specified mobile money business assets and contracts into AMC BV," the company said.

Bharti Airtel is in discussions with other potential investors for minority stake purchase in Airtel Money, up to a total of 25% of the issued share capital of AMC, it said.

As part of the deal, a newly-formed investment vehicle of The Rise Fund will invest $200 million through a secondary purchase of shares in AMC from Airtel Africa. The transaction will close in two stages, where $150 million will be invested in the first round. Once the transfer of sufficient mobile money operations and contracts into AMC ends, $50 million will be infused in the second tranche.

The transaction is expected to reach first close in the next three-four months. From the first round, The Rise Fund will be entitled to appoint a director to the board of AMC.

“Our markets afford substantial potential for mobile money services to meet the needs of the tens of millions of customers in Africa who have little or no access to banking and financial services," said Raghunath Mandava, chief executive officer (CEO), Airtel Africa.

The Rise Fund, with its investment, will help Airtel Africa tap millions who still do not use banking services, Mandava said.

“Financial inclusion is a global issue that is the most acute in Africa. Through Airtel Money, Airtel Africa has built a unique platform that is closing the gap between traditional financial institutions and the millions of unbanked Africans across the 14 countries where Airtel Africa operates," said Yemi Lalude, partner at TPG. Lalude leads Africa investment for The Rise Fund.

As per deal terms, TPG will have the option to sell its shares in AMC to Airtel Africa or its affiliates at market value if there is no IPO of the mobile money business within four years of the first capital infusion, the company said.

The market value will be determined by a mutually-agreed merchant bank using an internationally-accepted valuation method, it added.

