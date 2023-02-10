Risk profiles: Startups, tech cos face 20k job cuts in 6 months

In IT services companies, high wage costs have impacted balance sheets. While client-facing roles are relatively safe, those on the bench, engineers and support teams are more at risk. Companies have shrunk their net additions but India’s top IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd and HCL Tech, continue to struggle with high employee costs despite a decline in overall headcount. Although IT firms have said they will honour all campus hires, new recruits will face stringent screening tests that will wean out larger than usual numbers.