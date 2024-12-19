The risky strategy behind Nike’s massive holiday discounts
Inti Pacheco , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Dec 2024, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryThe sneaker giant’s new CEO is trying to clear out inventory, pressuring retailer partners.
During one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, Nike was the only brand to have a 30% discount on most of its footwear at Macy’s famous Herald Square location in New York City.
