The RNC is launching a massive effort to monitor voting. Critics say it threatens to undermine trust
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Republican National Committee on Friday launched a swing state initiative to mobilize some 100,000 polling place monitors, poll workers and attorneys to serve as “election integrity" watchdogs in November — an effort that immediately drew concerns that it could lead to harassment of election workers and undermine trust in the vote.