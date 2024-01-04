The road to enter bankruptcy court is now 7,000 companies long
Summary
Creditors to about 7,000 companies are waiting for the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to decide on whether to admit these companies for bankruptcy resolution, a person informed about the matter said. This is more than three times the number of cases currently undergoing resolution before the tribunal’s various benches.