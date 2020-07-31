The road to recovery will depend on the ability to adapt biz models

One, startups in covid-hit sectors need to increase their runway and prepare for an 18-24-month recovery. This involves redefining the company’s cost structure completely and re-imagining what is ‘essential’, not just a provisional trim. Temporary salary cuts may be a start, but are not a long-term solution—instead, companies need a harder look at organization productivity, do away with rental costs forever, set new benchmarks for marketing efficiency and ‘variable-ize’ cost, as much as possible. Shoring up capital is a priority for companies with a short (9-12 months) runway, no matter if it comes from internal rounds or at highly dilutive valuations. New forms of capital, such as revenue-based financing, are worth exploring, too. While there is dry powder in the system, there is also greater uncertainty and apprehensions around impacted business models.