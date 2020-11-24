The secrets behind your Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti hood ornaments

Bugatti has adhered to virtually the same badge since company founder Ettore Bugatti developed the idea for an enameled red oval in 1909. Dubbed “the Macaron," it entailed 150 grams (5.3 oz) of sterling silver with the initials EB in black, and 60 red dots strung inside a white border. (The dots evoked the pearls around a flapper’s neck in the Art Nouveau look of the time.) The red of the Macaron symbolized power and passion; the white, nobility; and the black, courage. Only a very few cars, such as the Chiron Noire or Super Sport 300 2, receive a Macaron in black. The only other deviance from the standard Macarone was the dancing elephant astride the ultra-rare 1926 Bugatti Type 41 Royale; it was a tribute to an elephantine sculpture in bronze made by Ettore’s late brother, Rembrandt.