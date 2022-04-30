The shadow crew who encouraged Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Mr. Musk declined to be interviewed, and it isn’t clear whether he took any of their advice to heart or merely followed his own gut. Likewise, he has been cagey about his plans for the platform should he complete the deal, beyond his oft-stated feelings that speech on Twitter—which he has said he views as the town square of the digital age—should be unfettered so long as it doesn’t violate the law.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}