‘The Simpsons’ writer lists angular Los Angeles home for $5.8 million
- Architecture students regularly gather outside the Venice property to study it, according to the seller
An eye-catching Los Angeles house owned by a writer for “The Simpsons" is listing for $5.8 million.
The four-bedroom, roughly 2,500-square-foot house in the Venice neighborhood was designed by the Viennese firm Coop Himmelb(l)au in 2001, said owner J. Stewart Burns. Mr. Burns (no relation to the Mr. Burns character on “The Simpsons") has written over 20 episodes of “The Simpsons" and produced hundreds more since the early 2000s.
The angular house consists of two towers connected by an upper-level bridge, said Mr. Burns. Architecture students often gather outside the house to study it, he said.
“Owning this house is a bit like being a celebrity in very weird, eclectic circles," said Mr. Burns.
Mr. Burns said he spent $2.3 million to buy the house in 2014 because he appreciated its unusual architecture and because it offered separate living spaces for himself, in one tower, and his two then-teenage daughters in the other. During his residence, his daughters left for college, he married screenwriter and producer Lillian Yu, and the couple had three children together.
The couple put more than $500,000 into reconfiguring the house for their evolving needs, but they are now selling because they have purchased a larger house in Santa Monica, said Ms. Yu. “We love the house and the area, but we are bursting at the seams," she said.
Inside the house, steel and cement elements contrast with a plywood art installation by artist Shawna Poliquin. The installation designates sleeping, working and living areas in the open floor plan house, Ms. Yu said.
The roughly 0.06-acre lot also has an outdoor dining area where the family liked to eat dinner, said Ms. Yu.
Mr. Burns has won Emmys for his work on “The Simpsons" and on the adult cartoon series “Futurama." Ms. Yu was a supervising producer and writer for the upcoming FX show “Little Demon," she said.
On the West Side of Los Angeles, including Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Malibu and Venice, the sales volume of homes over $5 million so far this year is down 14% from the same period of 2021, said listing agent Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica.
“Last year we were seeing 20 offers on homes, but we currently see around four to five," said Ms. Miller.
