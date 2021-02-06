OPEN APP
The Souled Store to sell official Liverpool merchandise in India

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 04:37 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • The merchandise would include a range of T-shirts, shorts, joggers, jackets, sweatshirts and socks priced between 899 and 2,000

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-backed The Souled Store has launched official Liverpool merchandise in India, the startup said on Saturday.

The merchandise would include a range of T-shirts, shorts, joggers, jackets, sweatshirts and socks priced between 899 and 2,000.

"We believe that the sports merchandise in India is highly underserved. We already partner with IPL and PKL teams and with the addition of Liverpool, we’re also excited to bring football merchandise to India at an affordable price point. Our aim is to become the one stop destination for all things pop culture," said Vedang Patel, co-founder, The Souled Store.

The Mighty Reds Collection will be available on The Souled Store’s website, mobile application, offline stores, and marketplaces like Amazon and Myntra.

“LFC (Liverpool Football Club) has a wide base of followers in India and we are sure that the fans will enjoy sporting these high quality product," said Jiggy George , founder & CEO of Dream Theatre - official licensing agents of Liverpool Football Club for India.

The Souled Store is currently the official merchandiser Indian Premier League (IPL) and Kabaddi franchises along with movie franchises such as Batman and TV Shows such as Friends.

Founded in 2013, the company has three exclusive offline outlets and is looking to add 40 more over the next three years. It raised $3 million from RP-SG Ventures, the venture capital fund backed by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group in 2018.

