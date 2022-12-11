‘The space of digital has completely exploded’

Within the hospitality domain, marketing doesn’t necessarily fall into the mainstream. But we’ve recognized that without marketing, in such a visually intensive industry, we really can’t not be out there. So, some of the most visible campaigns have been like the ones around our wedding planning initiative in 2017-18, where we decided to revamp the way we were marketing weddings completely. Weddings were typically just a family get-together and a traditional way of organizing weddings, but we wanted to really rebrand it. We wanted to give it an identity, and at that point in time, Marriott was always perceived as an international organization; hence, we wanted to give a bit of a local flavour to everything that we were doing. So, we came up with ‘Shaadi by Marriott’. We did an extensive amount of work within the space, we gave it a logo identity and collateral, and it would be like a one-stop-shop, and we were offering it across all our properties.

