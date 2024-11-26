The SpaceX guide to exceptional engineering

  • And how to succeed in spite of a difficult boss

The Economist
Published26 Nov 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Starship's Super Heavy Booster returns to the launch pad at Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, during the Starship Flight 5 test on 13 October. Photo: SpaceX via AFP
Starship’s Super Heavy Booster returns to the launch pad at Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, during the Starship Flight 5 test on 13 October. Photo: SpaceX via AFP

Reentry: SpaceX, Elon Musk and the Reusable Rockets that Launched a Second Space Age. By Eric Berger. BenBella Books; 400 pages; $31.95 and £26.99

The degree to which the Falcon 9, a rocket developed by SpaceX, dominates its competitors is not just unprecedented in space travel. It is unprecedented in more or less every field of human endeavour. In 2023 Falcon 9s launched over a thousand tonnes of payload into orbit, some 80% of the worldwide total. Whereas previous launchers rarely managed much more than ten blast-offs a year, Falcon 9s now leave their launchpads in California and Florida roughly ten times a month. The first stages of Falcon 9s have been successfully reused after returning from space and landing themselves more than 300 times. No other orbital launcher has managed such a thing even once.

“Reentry” by Eric Berger, the senior space editor at Ars Technica, a news website, describes how this was achieved. The ingredients which produced the Falcon 9 were excellent engineers, a new form of government support for spaceflight, a hard-driving culture and an extraordinarily demanding boss (some of whose consistent demands were crucial).

The story starts in 2008. SpaceX’s first rocket, the Falcon 1, was small, troublesome and uncommercial. By the time it finally reached orbit—on the fourth attempt—SpaceX had burned through almost all the money which Elon Musk, the company’s founder, had available. For the company to have a future it needed some big government contracts, and that required a much larger launcher: the Falcon 9, which required nine of the Merlin engines which powered the Falcon 1 to be yoked together.

That challenge fell to Tom Mueller, SpaceX’s first employee, who had developed the Merlin engine in the first place. His team’s efforts led to the arguably company-saving first test firing of the Falcon 9’s first stage in November 2008. “We were out there beating history, but Elon was still pissed at us,” Mr Mueller said. “Like everything else we’ve ever done, it was way slower than Elon wanted, and way faster than anyone had ever done it before.”

Mr Berger’s book is full of stories of impressive achievements being met in such ways. It also shows clearly why people put up with such things. Mr Musk’s employees knew that he really cared about making better rockets, that he was taking big financial risks, that he was fully engaged. They knew that he would always ask them to do things for less money and in less time. But they came to value his immutable insistence on the overall goal of making a rocket that was largely reusable and flew every few days, even though it meant demanding things which seemed impossible.

Mr Musk and SpaceX’s engineers were aligned in their desire to make spacecraft that would change the course of history. Without that alignment, it is hard to imagine his impulsive, hectoring management yielding such results. Mr Musk’s desires for X, the social-media firm he bought in 2022, are apparently that it should provide a powerful platform from which to spew his own rubbish and facilitate the spread of disinformation in the service of a disturbing political agenda. This is not a vision to inspire employees capable of greatness.

SpaceX has doubled in value, to $210bn, since early 2022 (in the same period the value of X seems to have fallen by more than half). Part of the price of greatness for its employees was knowing that it was fleeting. The most successful senior managers, Mr Berger reports, adopted a curiously empowering fatalism in the face of Mr Musk’s demands: however much you delivered, however well you managed expectations and your team, at some point you would find yourself unable to go on.

In a recent biography of Mr Musk, Walter Isaacson stated that Mr “Musk had redesigned the Falcon 9” over a few months in 2015. Anyone who raised a sceptical eyebrow will enjoy the way Mr Berger’s book unpacks and redistributes the agency which that sentence locates so narrowly. Anyone who accepted Mr Isaacson at face value should read this book to disabuse themselves. They will get a riveting tale of how remarkable engineering actually gets done.

For more on the latest books, films, TV shows, albums and controversies, sign up to Plot Twist, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter

© 2024, The Economist Newspaper Ltd. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsThe SpaceX guide to exceptional engineering

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.