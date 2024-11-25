The Sports School (TSS), Bengaluru, Opens Admission for Academic Year 2025 - 2026

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: The Sports School (TSS) is "one of its kind", institution for students to learn as they play. It focuses on using sports as a medium of education rather than a hobby. The Sports School offers professional level training in Cricket, Football, Tennis, Badminton and Swimming, without compromising on their academics and sports in subjects like Math, Social etc. for all the students in TSS.

ANI
Published25 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
The Sports School (TSS), Bengaluru, Opens Admission for Academic Year 2025 - 2026
The Sports School (TSS), Bengaluru, Opens Admission for Academic Year 2025 - 2026

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: The Sports School (TSS) is "one of its kind", institution for students to learn as they play. It focuses on using sports as a medium of education rather than a hobby. The Sports School offers professional level training in Cricket, Football, Tennis, Badminton and Swimming, without compromising on their academics and sports in subjects like Math, Social etc. for all the students in TSS.

Admissions are open from grade 5th to grade 12th (based on CBSE Curriculum). Aspiring student-athletes can visit the TSS website www.thesportsschool.com, to apply online and enroll for the admission application process or alternatively speak with the designated councilors on 91 8587878668.

With a mission to use sports as a medium of education in the development of student-athletes, The Sports School(TSS) is the only sports residential school in India, offering an alternate schooling concept that focuses on a sports-driven academic curriculum.

The Sports School (TSS) boasts of a strong network of mentors, certified sports coaches, sport specific F&C and Physio professionals including In-house Sports Nutritionist and Psychologist to help our student-athletes to achieve their aspirations

Our Mentors/ Partners include Badminton great, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, Tennis legend and former Doubles World No.1, Padma Shri Rohan Bopanna, Former Indian T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa and Bengaluru FC, India's leading professional soccer team.

Since its inception in 2019, TSS has welcomed over 750 aspiring student-athletes, providing them with a world-class facility for academic education and high-performance sports training.

The school has designed a customized, learning process and easy to adapt curriculum to cater to each student-athlete's need and requirement. The JAIN Group, a leader in educational excellence for the past 25 years, is an active partner member, supporting the alternate schooling academic concept fostering creativity and commitment to develop student athletes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsThe Sports School (TSS), Bengaluru, Opens Admission for Academic Year 2025 - 2026

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    339.25
    01:33 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.25 (0.67%)

    Adani Power share price

    461.00
    01:33 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.05%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.75
    01:33 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.37%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    846.20
    01:33 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    30.15 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.25
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    10.85 (1.9%)

    Federal Bank share price

    212.40
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.15 (1.51%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,738.25
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.45 (-0.54%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,881.95
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -17.1 (-0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,148.85
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -67.15 (-5.52%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,456.35
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -46.75 (-3.11%)

    JSW Steel share price

    947.55
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -29.25 (-2.99%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,110.10
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -31.1 (-2.73%)
    More from Top Losers

    Capri Global Capital share price

    205.00
    01:19 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    16.05 (8.49%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,095.40
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    778.6 (8.36%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    393.25
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.35 (7.77%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    739.45
    01:20 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    52.85 (7.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.