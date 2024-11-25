The Sports School (TSS), Bengaluru, Opens Admission for Academic Year 2025 - 2026

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: The Sports School (TSS) is "one of its kind", institution for students to learn as they play. It focuses on using sports as a medium of education rather than a hobby. The Sports School offers professional level training in Cricket, Football, Tennis, Badminton and Swimming, without compromising on their academics and sports in subjects like Math, Social etc. for all the students in TSS.

Admissions are open from grade 5th to grade 12th (based on CBSE Curriculum). Aspiring student-athletes can visit the TSS website www.thesportsschool.com, to apply online and enroll for the admission application process or alternatively speak with the designated councilors on 91 8587878668.

With a mission to use sports as a medium of education in the development of student-athletes, The Sports School(TSS) is the only sports residential school in India, offering an alternate schooling concept that focuses on a sports-driven academic curriculum.

The Sports School (TSS) boasts of a strong network of mentors, certified sports coaches, sport specific F&C and Physio professionals including In-house Sports Nutritionist and Psychologist to help our student-athletes to achieve their aspirations

Our Mentors/ Partners include Badminton great, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, Tennis legend and former Doubles World No.1, Padma Shri Rohan Bopanna, Former Indian T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa and Bengaluru FC, India's leading professional soccer team.

Since its inception in 2019, TSS has welcomed over 750 aspiring student-athletes, providing them with a world-class facility for academic education and high-performance sports training.

The school has designed a customized, learning process and easy to adapt curriculum to cater to each student-athlete's need and requirement. The JAIN Group, a leader in educational excellence for the past 25 years, is an active partner member, supporting the alternate schooling academic concept fostering creativity and commitment to develop student athletes.