The squishy number behind the rise and fall of Oracle’s stock

OpenAI is closely held and doesn’t disclose its financial reports. It has about $1.4 trillion of commitments over the next eight years, according to a Dec. 5 report by Moody’s. But it has comparatively little revenue, and it is still in the fundraising stage. OpenAI has said it is on pace to top $20 billion of annualized revenue by the end of this year. Equity investors include SoftBank, which has agreed to invest $30 billion.