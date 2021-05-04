The Taiwanese chip champion shaking Qualcomm’s tree

Chip designer MediaTek is on a roll: Its shares have more than doubled since the beginning of last year and it’s now Taiwan’s second largest company with a market value of $62 billion. The company makes mobile application processors, which integrate multiple components into a single chipset—akin to the brain for a smartphone. According to Counterpoint Research, MediaTek overtook Qualcomm to become the largest maker of mobile chipsets last year, a title it will probably retain this year. Like Qualcomm, MediaTek is a fabless chip firm: It designs chips that are then manufactured by contract chip makers like TSMC. MediaTek’s more affordable chipsets have won market share in mid- to low-end markets. Qualcomm still leads in 5G chipsets, but MediaTek is also catching up fast there too. The company’s revenue grew 78% year over year to a record high last quarter, outpacing Qualcomm, and it expects further gains this quarter.

