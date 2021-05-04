Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >The Taiwanese chip champion shaking Qualcomm’s tree

The Taiwanese chip champion shaking Qualcomm’s tree

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
2 min read . 05:52 PM IST JACKY WONG, The Wall Street Journal

  • MediaTek has fared well during the chip shortage and its stock has skyrocketed

The technological rivalry between China and the U.S. has drawn attention to the world’s chip factory, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Another semiconductor company on the island has also thrived as tensions have escalated.

Chip designer MediaTek is on a roll: Its shares have more than doubled since the beginning of last year and it’s now Taiwan’s second largest company with a market value of $62 billion. The company makes mobile application processors, which integrate multiple components into a single chipset—akin to the brain for a smartphone. According to Counterpoint Research, MediaTek overtook Qualcomm to become the largest maker of mobile chipsets last year, a title it will probably retain this year. Like Qualcomm, MediaTek is a fabless chip firm: It designs chips that are then manufactured by contract chip makers like TSMC. MediaTek’s more affordable chipsets have won market share in mid- to low-end markets. Qualcomm still leads in 5G chipsets, but MediaTek is also catching up fast there too. The company’s revenue grew 78% year over year to a record high last quarter, outpacing Qualcomm, and it expects further gains this quarter.

