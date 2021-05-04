The Taiwanese chip champion shaking Qualcomm’s tree
- MediaTek has fared well during the chip shortage and its stock has skyrocketed
The technological rivalry between China and the U.S. has drawn attention to the world’s chip factory, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Another semiconductor company on the island has also thrived as tensions have escalated.
Chip designer MediaTek is on a roll: Its shares have more than doubled since the beginning of last year and it’s now Taiwan’s second largest company with a market value of $62 billion. The company makes mobile application processors, which integrate multiple components into a single chipset—akin to the brain for a smartphone. According to Counterpoint Research, MediaTek overtook Qualcomm to become the largest maker of mobile chipsets last year, a title it will probably retain this year. Like Qualcomm, MediaTek is a fabless chip firm: It designs chips that are then manufactured by contract chip makers like TSMC. MediaTek’s more affordable chipsets have won market share in mid- to low-end markets. Qualcomm still leads in 5G chipsets, but MediaTek is also catching up fast there too. The company’s revenue grew 78% year over year to a record high last quarter, outpacing Qualcomm, and it expects further gains this quarter.
