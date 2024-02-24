The Tech Titan Who Led His Company From a 68-Square-Foot Jail Cell
Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 24 Feb 2024, 03:55 PM IST
SummaryThe richest man South Korea is free of pressing legal problems for the first time in a decade. What’s next for Samsung?
SEOUL—The executive chairman of Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong, has been convicted of bribing a former South Korean president. He was charged with stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud for a past merger of two Samsung affiliates. And he was charged with unlawfully using the sedative propofol. For the bribery conviction, he spent roughly 560 days behind bars in two separate stints during the past decade. He continued to lead the electronics titan during this time.
