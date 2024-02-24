The Tech Titan Who Led His Company From a 68-Square-Foot Jail Cell

The lines between government and business have often blurred. Many of the chaebol heads of the past have been convicted of white-collar crimes involving political leaders. With few exceptions, the business tycoons got exonerated with presidential pardons intended to spur the economy—and in the case of Lee’s father, Lee Kun-hee, to help South Korea land the 2018 Winter Olympics. Lee Jae-yong’s pardon factored in the nation’s economic situation and followed lobbying by business groups that warned his absence might result in the country losing its top status in semiconductors and other key businesses.