The three companies eyeing Macquarie's Strides solar projects

Foreign investors have, therefore, been upbeat on the opportunities India’s green energy transition presents. In October, Gentari announced its agreement to invest in a unit of AM Green, set up by the founders of the Greenko Group Mahesh Kolli and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and 100% owned by them. After the $1.5-billion equity investment by Gentari, the Malaysian firm will hold 30% stake in one of the world’s largest green ammonia firms.