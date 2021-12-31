The top 10 bankruptcy stories of 2021

The Boy Scouts of America gained momentum toward ending the largest-ever bankruptcy case filed over claims of sexual abuse. Under pressure to find a way out of chapter 11, the Boy Scouts pieced together more than $2.6 billion to compensate abuse victims from the youth group’s own assets and settlements with liability insurers and troop-sponsoring churches. Payouts for abuse victims would range widely, based on the severity of the trauma and where it occurred. Voting on the bankruptcy plan has been contentious, as lawyers who support and oppose it accuse each other of improper tactics. A retired judge was ousted from his role overseeing negotiations after he got involved in the plan itself, which faces other stiff legal challenges. At stake is the survival of the youth group, which is running out of money to stay afloat through the chapter 11 process. A trial on the bankruptcy plan is scheduled for February. In the background looms a criminal probe by Michigan authorities into the decades of sexual abuse of young Scouts in the state.