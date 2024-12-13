The trouble with Elon Musk’s robotaxi dream

Roadblocks

Human drivers account for well over half the fare of ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, which might suggest a big opportunity for self-driving cabs. Yet Waymo still employs remote “safety drivers" to keep an eye on its vehicles. Significant amounts of real estate are also needed close to city centres in order to charge, clean and maintain robotaxis. Bernstein, a broker, calculates that once all costs are considered, fares for self-driving taxis will remain higher than for human ones for some time. What is more, replacing the fleet of Uber and Lyft cars in America with robotaxis would require up to 400,000 vehicles, Bernstein reckons. At the current cost of a Waymo, that would mean an investment of around $60bn.