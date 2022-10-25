Inside the fraud network set up by a China-linked firm

He had joined Su Hui Technology Pvt Ltd in Gurugram in August 2021 as director, after months of joblessness. It was a new firm—it had been incorporated a little over a year ago. It promised him a ‘proper’ job once the company took off. But he didn’t sign a contract, neither did he receive any money for these directorships, nor get any job, he claimed. A couple of months later, he panicked when he saw a Chinese national mentioned as an ex-director at Su Hui. This was when the government had turned the heat on Chinese companies, cracking down on loan apps linked to China and increasing scrutiny of foreign direct investment from Beijing.