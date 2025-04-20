The Trump tariffs are tilting the scales in the Coke vs. Pepsi battle

The cola wars aren’t the only rivalry whose scales have been tipped by tariffs. In the world of bluejeans, Levi Strauss sources from many countries whose goods are now subject to 10% tariffs. Wrangler’s parent company, on the other hand, makes 40% of its jeans and other pants in the Western Hemisphere, including seven facilities in Mexico. The products Wrangler makes in Mexico are compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact, and so are currently exempt from the 25% tariff on Mexican imports President Trump introduced earlier this year.