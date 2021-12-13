The tug of war within the gig economy

Honouring the Supreme Court ruling in the UK, Uber has already come up with a set of benefits for their drivers which are quite encouraging. Uber announced that they would be paying drivers at least the national living wage, paid holiday time equivalent to about 12% of driver’s earnings along with a pension plan that includes contributions from both Uber and the drivers. However, Uber has chosen to cut corners in the way they would compute the equivalent living wage (based on the time between ‘acceptance of a trip’ and ‘drop off’) vis a vis the recommendation by the Supreme Court (based on the time between ‘login’ and ‘logout’). But this is at least a good beginning. Some measures have been taken by Uber and other platforms in the US as well, such as injury protection and health insurance.