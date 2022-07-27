Why Portea wants an IPO even in a shaky market

For Portea, set up in 2012, acquisition was getting less likely, leaving IPO as the only exit option, with 13 shareholders looking to sell their shares. Given the IPO’s reported size of ₹1,000 crore, this means they are looking to sell about ₹800 crore of Portea stock. Portea’s last fundraise, of $2.17 million this June, valued it at $280 million, or, about 18.5 times its 2020-21 revenues. Among Indian new-age businesses that have recently gone public, Portea’s 80% offer-for-sale portion is among the highest. That, along with its rich valuations in a weak market, could weigh on the share sale.

