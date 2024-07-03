The underground network sneaking Nvidia chips into China
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 03 Jul 2024, 09:47 AM IST
SummaryA barely concealed network of buyers, sellers and couriers is bypassing the Biden administration’s restrictions aimed at denying China access to the highly coveted products, The Wall Street Journal has found.
SINGAPORE—A 26-year-old Chinese student in Singapore was packing suitcases last fall to return home for vacation. Besides his clothes and shoes, his luggage included six of Nvidia’s advanced artificial-intelligence chips.
