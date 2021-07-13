The unending despair of DHFL depositors

P.K. Jain, a 58-year-old depositor and bondholder from Kota, Rajasthan, says a majority of his ₹20 lakh investment matured in September-October (2019), but he is yet to receive a penny. DHFL, he says, was extremely punctual in paying interest to all the depositors and bondholders before the liquidity crunch and asset-liability mismatch crushed the business. Of course, Jain is not one to lose heart. He has been extremely active on the Telegram and WhatsApp groups that have sprung up to bring all the depositors together. Both the groups have about 400-600 members. The forums light up at the slightest hint of positive news.