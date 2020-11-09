The unique pull of Narendra Modi

Our analysis of a broad range of survey data suggests three key factors driving the Modi juggernaut. First, the yearning for a strong leadership transcends religious divides, our analysis shows, indicating a secular component to the demand for a strong national leadership. Second, Modi and his party may have been able to sense and respond to the shifting expectations of voters better than rivals. Decades of rapid economic growth created a new aspirational class in the country that wants the state to help them prosper, but not necessarily through patronage. Modi and his party have been able to convince such voters that their welfare model of “empowerment" is superior to the previous model of “entitlements". Finally, improvements in last-mile delivery have ensured that more people today believe that government programmes reach their intended beneficiaries. With “Prime Minister" affixed to the names of almost all central schemes now, support for such programmes translates into direct support for Modi.