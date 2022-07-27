The value segment consumer reels under high inflation4 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM IST
- The middle class is trading discretionary items to meet the rising prices of essentials
It’s a bit of a Catch-22 for Vineet Rao, CEO of Jaipur-based e-commerce startup DealShare, which sells groceries, essentials and home care products. He’s not sure whether to hail or slam the recently imposed 5% GST on certain unbranded, packaged food items such as rice, wheat, flour and pulses notified by the government this month. GST will be levied on pre-packaged and labelled (non-registered brand names) goods and will be applicable on single packages of food items like cereals, pulses etc., weighing up to 25 kg.