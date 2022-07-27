The value segment consumer reels under high inflation

Himanshu Chakrawarti, president of Snapdeal Ltd, said the latest survey by the Retailers Association of India reflects a 14% jump in sales in the apparel and footwear category in June 2022 over June 2019, but the numbers need to be broken up to get the picture. “The premium to super-premium end of the market where brands like Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger operate has remained unaffected and continues to do well. However, the mass-premium or mass-prestige segment is somewhat affected," he said, adding that overall, demand has softened in the mass segment. “But we are confident we will be able to achieve our planned growth," he said.

