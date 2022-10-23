Inside the war to define what work looks like

“When I started my career, it was you got a job, and you did what your boss wanted you to do. And, essentially, you did what your company needed you to do, period, end of story. There were no bounds around that," he said. “I think employees now are looking more for some type of balance like, OK, I’m going to give you a piece of my life, what are you going to give me back that is going to make that feel like a fair trade for me?"