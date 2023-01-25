The Washington Post joins ‘layoff drive’ after Jeff Bezos visit2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Layoff drive: It is expected that The Washington Post will sack 20 journalists and not fill 30 already vacant positions.
There have been more than 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector in the past month. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, 3M are some of the tech giants who reduced their workforce citing various reasons. However, the layoff drive could not stop within tech boundaries, it also entered the news organizations with The Washington Post to be the very first such company.
