The world after covid could shake up business flights

In Europe, London-based easyJet champions this “hybrid" strategy. It combines low costs with offers such as extra legroom on certain seats and a focus on big business cities. Before Covid-19, it had increased its connectivity in hubs like Paris’s Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam’s Schiphol, at the expense of the rest of its network. So far, though, easyJet has chosen to retrench rather than attack, because its balance sheet isn’t pristine.