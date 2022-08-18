The world needs more lithium, and Pilbara can help

Pilbara mined about 127,000 dry metric tons of lithium ore in the three months through June, which was 56% more than in the previous quarter. Some of its output is tied up in deals agreed when prices were lower, but it also has a big chunk of unallocated production to play with over the coming year or so. Assuming prices hold, the returns should be very strong: Pilbara’s cash balances swelled by the equivalent of roughly $410 million last quarter alone—equivalent to more than 6% of its market value.