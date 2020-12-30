The world’s best Formula One team is looking beyond victory laps

The three years that have transpired since Mercedes showed the latter car -- a two-seater boasting more than 1,000 horsepower -- suggest there are reasons no other automaker has tried to plug a F1 drivetrain into a vehicle for public roads. Porsche AG and Toyota Motor Corp. have used racing to test technology for road vehicles, but the transfer of know-how mainly focused on areas such as downsized turbo engines or recuperating electric power in hybrid systems.