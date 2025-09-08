The World’s Most Eccentric Hotelier Brings Fun Back to New York

(Bloomberg) -- “This is not your typical lobby,” Alan Faena tells me as we walk through the front doors of his highly anticipated Manhattan hotel. Inside, muralist Diego Gravinese is at work putting the finishing touches on a 105-foot-wide, 28-foot-tall installation that includes a mythical Colossal Woman pulling an unknown treasure out of an ocean vortex and a constellation of symbols hovering over clusters of quartz. A spiral staircase enrobed in gold leaf glows on one side. “It’s a cathedral,” Faena declares, replacing the apparent L-word with an embellished term he’s used at all his hotels. The Colossal Woman, he says, is creating the world.

It would be easy to assume that a man whose last name is presented in towering gold letters over the entrance of a Bjarke Ingels Group-designed structure would build hospitality cathedrals to worship his perceived genius. But Faena is soft-spoken and self-effacing, even if his eccentric design ethos is very much the opposite. As such, his goal for the cathedral—and indeed many of his hotels’ nooks and crannies—is to give a hallowed space to all strata of New York City’s broader community.

Faena New York, which officially opens along the High Line on West 18th Street on Sept. 9, is full of such contradictions. It’s the sexiest new hotel in New York, where hotels have become so associated with muted, serene designs and astronomical pricing that you might wonder where all the city’s artists have disappeared to.

It’s loud and eccentric and just a little bit tacky—in that Bezos-esque, fit-for-Vogue kind of way. It’s cheeky and sultry in a way that’s reminiscent of the Standard, High Line, whose floor-to-ceiling windows turned guests into exhibitionists and pedestrians into voyeurs. And it’s unapologetically energetic, as if shaking New York out of its post-Covid tendency for early-bird dinners and back to its no-sleep reputation.

Although the hotel is decked out wildly in animal print, it’s still somehow aesthetically restrained (by Faena standards, anyway). It’s both expensive, with 120 rooms that start at $1,260, and egalitarian, with a significant commitment to public art in a plaza on the ground level and a 40-foot-long, neon yellow Keith Haring mural on the second floor. (The painting, part of the Montreux Jazz Festival works Haring produced in 1983, is an obvious follow-up to Damien Hirst’s monumental gold mammoth skeleton encased in glass at the Faena Miami Beach.)

Faena’s signatures are everywhere. Take the second-floor Living Room lounge and bar, where the Haring mural appears. The seating is a mix of zebra stripes and leopard prints, the window treatments look like floor-to-ceiling silver fringe, and the gilded bases of glass coffee tables are bedecked with giant golden bugs and tree stag horns. Miami’s Living Room has a similar stylistic cacophony and still draws an unparalleled crowd of glamorous polyglots 10 years after it first opened.

Eventually, Faena New York will be a complex of food and entertainment venues similar to the six-block Faena cultural district in Miami. At opening, though, its amenities will consist of the aforementioned spaces and one more guest-only bar. Limited while they may be compared with the future plans, the spaces will give New Yorkers a solid sampling of Faena’s unique breed of fun.

Upstairs the rooms are much quieter, subbing out Faena’s usual bright-red-everywhere for a more neutral-toned look. (They’re beautiful, but I wished they were a little louder. Maybe Faena’s New York does go to sleep eventually.) Even the entry-level rooms are surprisingly spacious, and not just by local standards, with generous bathroom vanity space and sweeping downtown views. They’re plush and decadent, with smooth curves and soft upholstery (sometimes zebra-striped).

The art in the rooms tells Faena’s personal story, if you know what to look for. The 61-year-old Argentine—who created a ready-to-wear fashion line at age 19 and sold it in 1996 before turning to the hotel business—tends to dress in all white with a feathered Panama hat and has a codex of personal symbols appearing in every room and many public spaces. He calls it his “mythos.”

So-called Cosmic Eggs (they’re gold) represent creation and show up in the rooms with reflections of the city’s skyline on their ovular shells; a red rose symbolizes the way Faena cultivated a new identity after leaving fashion; a bejeweled sword represents his willingness to fight for his dreams; and so on. And Faena’s “F” monogram and feathered-hat emblem appear everywhere from cocktail napkins to pillowcases to playing cards, so you don’t forget whose quirky universe you’re in.

These recurring motifs, colors and animal prints make up the visual DNA of Faena’s brand, which he’s in the process of expanding to such places as Dubai, São Paulo and Tulum, Mexico. What’s currently a group of just three hotels will add five more in the next five years; it’s part of an agreement with French-owned conglomerate Accor SA to take the brand global. An outpost on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea is up next, in 2026. (Accor Chief Executive Officer Sébastien Bazin has told Bloomberg there will eventually be 20 Faenas around the world, and the pair of hoteliers confirmed this is still the plan.)

The challenge of constantly reinventing yourself, Faena says, is one of the ways the fashion business is like the hotel business. “Every fashion show you need to re-create yourself and tell a new story,” he says. “But your market still wants the same thing from you.” Hotels are the same, with new stories taking inspiration from new destinations. The Haring mural is a good example: It distinguishes the Living Room, which is aesthetically similar to Faena’s other Living Rooms, with a supersize artwork that shouts “New York in the ’80s!” and represents, to Faena, a “breaking of the barriers between high and low culture” as well as “the city’s energy.” A custom mural by Juan Gatti in the Living Room bar, further proof of Faena’s penchant for monumental artworks, depicts New York landmarks including Rockefeller Center’s Atlas sculpture and the Brooklyn Bridge.

The risks with Faena’s growth are the same that plague any small and fiercely independent brand. First, there’s the chance that its uniqueness will start to feel formulaic as it replicates at a faster rate; second, there’s the possibility that Accor’s C-suite may want to expand even faster and drive larger margins. If Faena needs a cautionary tale, he need only look to Ian Schrager’s Edition Hotels: Schrager formed a partnership with Marriott International Inc. in 2008, when Edition was just a small collection of white-on-white boutique hotels, then got swept up in a corporate push to increase the brand to 100 locations. The two parted ways in 2022.

It may be wise to enjoy Faena’s world while it’s still very much Faena’s world. The budget to build his first two properties exceeded $1 billion; by comparison, the budget for Faena New York, his first collaboration with Accor, was more modest. (Representatives for the brand didn’t confirm the cost but said it wasn’t a 10-figure project.)

Among the things he personally demands of his properties is that Faena should exist for the entire community around it, no matter how incongruous that might seem for a five-star hotel where the signature drink at the bar is a $28 spritz infused with hibiscus and rose.

In New York, as in other locations, he still wants to give the community a way into his universe, regardless of how much they can spend. For those who can afford little more than time, there’s the aforementioned public art program, filling a pedestrian plaza outside the hotel’s entrance. Its first ephemeral “community commission” kicks off with a roller-skating rink by a funky Brazilian-Parisian art duo called Assume Vivid Astro Focus. Skate rentals, daily DJ sets and live performances will be offered at no charge—though the pop-up will last just two days, Oct. 11-12.

Between that and the four-figure room rates on the affordability scale is La Boca, a live-fire-grill restaurant by superstar Argentine chef Francis Mallmann. It’s now open, serving Mendoza beef tenderloin empanadas with Llajua sauce (which is like a spicy Bolivian ketchup) for $24 and a “tower” of tenderloin, smashed potatoes and chimichurri for $60.

By next summer the complex will also include a theater for dinnertime events and one-off performances (similar to Miami’s lineup), plus an outpost of Faena’s Tierra Santa Healing House spa. (Details on the latter are forthcoming, but Faena says it will be sizable and is slated to have five pools.) Some of these venues will be connected to the main hotel by long corridors lined with a series of glowing arched panels, making you feel as if you’re moving from one outer planet to another.

When I ask if he’ll follow in the steps of other international luxury brands by adding a members club model, Faena strikes the idea down fast—though in fact Faena Rose, a members club, already exists. He likes to think about it as the antithesis of a membership club, and instead as a cultural and intellectual community—the distinction, in his mind, being that there’s no exclusive space for members. (Another quirky contradiction, I suppose.)

“This fashionable thing of creating memberships all over? That is separating the possibility that people [of different backgrounds] will come together,” he says. “In the ’80s, New York was about the melting pot of culture—blending people who were up and down and right and left. We’re trying to go back to that.”

