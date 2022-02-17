The world’s most valuable life insurer could soon be Indian

The initial public offering of the 65-year-old Life Insurance Corporation of India, or LIC, could raise around $8 billion, making it by far the country’s largest listing to date. The previous record was set only last year by the $2.5 billion IPO of One97 Communications, which owns mobile-payments company Paytm. LIC’s listing would also be the world’s second-largest IPO this year so far, according to Dealogic. The state-owned insurer, which used to be a monopoly, still has nearly two-thirds of the life-insurance market, with around 280 million individual policies in force.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}