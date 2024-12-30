Companies
The Year of the Snake to bring a balance in job market
Devina Sengupta 6 min read 30 Dec 2024, 05:35 AM IST
Summary
- While a larger part of 2025 will remain an employer's market, those who manage to get the skillsets in demand are expected to command a premium price during a job shift.
Mumbai: The Chinese zodiac says 2025 will be the Year of the Snake--associated with flexibility, growth and change. India Inc is expected to see it all happen as employees will scout for jobs at a quicker pace than the last couple of years. Companies will have to go beyond compensation hikes and look at upskilling their talent with the promise of newer roles if they want to retain their performers.
