The Zuckerberg effect is fading in social media

Pinterest, like Meta, is working toward something of a dramatic pivot from its early focus on photos to a more-modern focus on video, commerce and creators. And while Meta has a fantastic record of not only garnering rapid, broad adoption for its new features, but also monetizing them, Pinterest is still struggling to prove its worth to a broader swath of advertisers. For that reason, its best value might well be as a takeout candidate for a more established Internet player. The company said Thursday it was focused on a long-term stand-alone strategy, but certainly didn’t rule out the possibility that it would bite at an attractive offer, with Chief Executive Ben Silbermann noting that he is always keeping an open mind.

