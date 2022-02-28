Movie theatre chain Inox Leisure Monday announced its partnership with Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for a community viewing experience for fans of esports tournaments on big screens.

The company said this will help take the game to a wider audience by letting people not only play tournaments through the year at select cinema venues but also for fans to come and watch the tournaments at their cinemas.

The multiplex operator said it had been supporting Indian sports through collaborations in the past, including its longstanding partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. The theatre chain has also screened and marketed other sporting tournaments like the ICC World Cup, and Olympics 2020.

Going forward, it will use its cinemas as venues to host esports tournaments, stream live tournaments, provide training opportunities and offer a talent scouting platform for future global events. The company said the partnership would introduce esports enthusiasts to "the thrill of a live stadium" while they compete in esports events professionally.

In October last year, its competitor PVR Ltd had announced a tie-up with a homegrown esports company Nodwin Gaming to stream similar events in its theatres.

The company's CEO, Alok Tandon while not commenting on the investment it has earmarked for this exercise, said their cinemas were present in 'urbane and youth-centric locations' and that will contribute heavily to the growth in esports. "Working with a federation gives us a vast scope since they are conducting various tournaments, games and are also able to scout for talent and scale esports in the country," Tandon said. He added that their screens and local area facilities are technologically sound enough to host such events.

The company intends to build more esports IPs and have intercity and intracity tournaments and other initiatives to find the top esports talent in the country. The idea would be to provide a space for gamers to come and play so that there is no lag in the network services as well as to screen tournaments for fans to watch.

Lokesh Suji, director of EFSI and the vice president of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said that a lot of the top esports talent comes from tier-II and III towns and this will help hone talent from these smaller cities and bring it to the fore.

According to EY in a report titled esports In India, published in June 2021, India currently has more than 1,50,000 professional players in esports that has generated a viewership of 17 million people across 14 broadcast platforms, and the forecast is to have 1.5 million professional players with 85 million viewership from 20+ broadcasters by FY2025.

