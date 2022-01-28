This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Considering the small businesses remain most affected due to lockdown and curfew, industrialist Anand Mahindra pointed out ‘their suffering has been unimaginable’ during the pandemic. He further asserted that Throughout the country it's time to give small businesses a break.
As Delhi government announced lifting COVID-induced weekend curfew in the city from tomorrow, using #openupIndia, the businessman enthusiastically wrote on Twitter, Glad to hear this.
For the last few weeks, the national capital has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID cases led by the Omicron variant. Only a fortnight ago, the city had reported over 22,000 cases, following which the city government was forced to bring in COVID-related curbs like imposing weekend curfew, odd-even curbs on shops etc to stop the spread of the virus. Though such measures remained crucial and did help in bringing down the daily surge, however, once again the small traders across the are under pressure in business.
