Companies
Theobroma sale: Chrys Capital, Carlyle, Bain in final stage
SummaryBakery chain Theobroma is likely to have a new private equity owner over the coming months as founder. The founder-owners, as well as ICICI Venture which holds a 42% stake in Theobroma, plan to sell their entire shareholding as part of the transaction.
Mumbai: Private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Chrys Capital have submitted binding bids to acquire Theobroma Foods, two people aware of the development said, bringing the bakery chain's sale process to the final stage.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more