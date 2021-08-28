Theranos didn’t stop the search for the next healthcare star

The latest flood of investment, fueled by the prospect of strong returns, can allow bad companies to stay in business longer than they would in a more disciplined environment, said Skip Fleshman, a healthcare and technology investor with Asset Management Ventures, which didn’t back Theranos. In healthcare, there is exceptional risk in funding companies with inexperienced management, deficient governance or faulty technology. Theranos patients received inaccurate test results for pregnancy, blood disorders and cancer screenings. They often got no response when they asked Theranos about the results, and weeks or months passed before the company told many patients that their results were unreliable.