Theranos Lab chief says he found blood-testing technology didn’t work

Theranos Inc.’s laboratory director in the company’s final years is expected to testify at founder Elizabeth Holmes’s criminal trial that the failed blood-testing startup’s leaders pushed back against his assessment that its technology wasn’t accurate enough to use.

Kingshuk Das’s comments, included in new court filings by federal prosecutors, represent his most extensive public remarks about the company. His interview in February with federal agents suggests the probe into Ms. Holmes remains active ahead of her July trial.

The U.S. attorney’s office in the Northern District of California accuses Ms. Holmes and Theranos’s former chief operating officer, Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani, of misleading investors and patients about the company’s technology, which purported to test for a range of health conditions with a single finger prick and a few drops of blood. The two have pleaded not guilty to criminal fraud, with Mr. Balwani set to face trial separately next January.

During an hourlong Feb. 1 interview recounted in a Tuesday court filing, Dr. Das told federal agents about his work with Theranos from December 2015 until he was laid off in June 2018, months before the company dissolved. By the time he became director of the startup’s Newark, Calif., lab, the facility was under scrutiny by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Theranos was also facing public pressure after The Wall Street Journal revealed in late 2015 that the company ran few tests on its proprietary machines, which produced unreliable results, and instead performed most tests with commercial analyzers that it bought from other companies and sometimes altered.

When Dr. Das joined Theranos from the University of California, Los Angeles, the company was no longer using its proprietary device known as the Edison, according to the court filing. As Theranos worked to address deficiencies with the lab cited by the CMS, Dr. Das said he conducted an analysis that “concluded the Edison devices did not perform well, and the accuracy and precision did not meet the level needed for clinical testing," according to the summary of his interview.

He presented his conclusions at what he called an uncomfortable meeting with Ms. Holmes, Mr. Balwani and another employee, set up by Theranos attorneys at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, according to the court filing. Dr. Das told federal agents that Ms. Holmes was always with Boies Schiller lawyers. The law firm declined to comment.

Dr. Das “concluded the Edison devices never performed at the level of accuracy and precision required, and could not have generated any results which had clinical value," the court filing says. He said that he received some pushback and that Theranos management “suggested this was not a device issue, but rather a quality systems issue," the filing said. Dr. Das disagreed and “decided to void all Edison tests," the filing said, without elaborating.

Dr. Das described other conversations he says he had with Ms. Holmes that “did not go well," including one where he tried to explain to her why it was a problem that a dozen women’s blood-test results showed a prostate-specific antigen typically seen only in men.

Dr. Das, who now works in Minnesota, declined to comment through a spokeswoman for his employer. Attorneys for Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani didn’t respond to requests for comment on the former lab director’s testimony.

Prosecutors said in their court filing that they expect Mr. Das to testify at Ms. Holmes’s trial about his findings.

Federal prosecutors included Dr. Das’s interview as part of a request for jurors to see details of CMS officials’ findings of deficient practices in Theranos’s lab and the company’s response. Ms. Holmes argues that the CMS violations are irrelevant to charges that she misrepresented Theranos’s ability to produce accurate and reliable test results.

In March 2016, in response to a Journal story on CMS detailing the deficiencies it found, Dr. Das said that the report “does not reflect the current state" of the lab and that “we have no reason to believe that these issues have affected patients’ health."

Dr. Das said he found Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani charismatic when first interviewing for the job, according to the court filing. Theranos told him to expect a few weeks of paperwork, which he later learned was responding to the CMS concerns, the filing said. Dr. Das, a board-certified pathologist, took over the lab from a dermatologist who was serving in the director role. The dermatologist didn’t have a degree or board certification in pathology or laboratory science but met federal and state requirements to be a lab director.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is set to weigh more than 20 requests from the two sides on what evidence the jury should be allowed to see. Ms. Holmes is seeking to block testimony from Theranos patients who received inaccurate blood tests and to bar any mention of her wealth or lifestyle.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

