Theranos Lab chief says he found blood-testing technology didn’t work

Theranos Lab chief says he found blood-testing technology didn’t work4 min read . 02:04 PM IST
- Kingshuk Das is expected to testify at Elizabeth Holmes’s fraud trial that he faced pushback over concerns he raised
Theranos Inc.’s laboratory director in the company’s final years is expected to testify at founder Elizabeth Holmes’s criminal trial that the failed blood-testing startup’s leaders pushed back against his assessment that its technology wasn’t accurate enough to use.
Kingshuk Das’s comments, included in new court filings by federal prosecutors, represent his most extensive public remarks about the company. His interview in February with federal agents suggests the probe into Ms. Holmes remains active ahead of her July trial.
